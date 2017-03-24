Norma’s Cafe coming to Plano this summer!



Norma’s Cafe, the original Dallas dining icon, is set to open a new location in Plano this summer. Situated off of West 15th Street and Central Expressway, and similar to the most recently opened location on Park Lane, the Plano cafe will be a modernized update of the original Norma’s Cafe on West Davis in the Bishop Arts District. This location is the fifth to open in DFW and the first to open in the Plano area.

“Plano is a new territory for Norma’s Cafe and we’re so excited to be a part of this growing area,” said Ed Murph, owner of Norma’s Cafe. “The support we received last year with our Park Lane opening was overwhelming so we’re continuing that momentum and expanding the cafe’s footprint throughout DFW. Our team is looking forward to joining and working with the Plano businesses and community.”

The Plano location is about 5,340 square feet and will seat 145 guests in the normal dining area. New to Norma’s Cafe, the Plano location will include a private dining room that can be reserved for special events such as business meetings, church gatherings, rehearsal dinners, receptions and more. The private dining area includes an outdoor patio space and can serve approximately 50 guests. Reservations can be made through the cafe or catering department. More information regarding the private dining area will be announced in the coming months.

The new expansion will create about 90 new jobs for the area – 70 for the staff and 20 for construction during the building of the restaurant. The classic Texas home-cooking menu, warm and genuine service and established customer relationships will be consistent to what the community already expects at the existing four locations.

The new Norma’s Cafe location will be in Creekwalk Village, located at 605 W 15th Street. Norma’s Cafe will be surrounded by many other recognized businesses, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Mattress Firm, DSW Shoe Warehouse and Michael’s. Norma’s Cafe is excited to bring their iconic home-cooking closer to Plano residents and the other surrounding neighborhoods.