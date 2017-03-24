Plano Metropolitan Ballet brings dance festival to Downtown Plano

Mark your calendars for April 1st as Plano Dance Festival takes to the stage at the Courtyard Theater in Downtown Plano for two exciting performances.

Always a highlight of their season, Plano Metropolitan Ballet invites the finest Central Texas professional dancers to share the stage with younger local talent. Avant Chamber Ballet showcases the 15 year tradition with “Memories of Change,” choreographed by Katie Cooper and accompanied by guitarist Miguel Antonio. Dallas Neo-Classical Ballet is also returning, bringing fresh choreography by Emilie Skinner.

Festival favorites, Rubén Gerding and Lea Zablocki, will appear in two pas de deux, “Poseidon and His Sea Maiden” and “Hungarian Dance for Two.” Melian Izotova, another popular returning artist, will perform a variation from Dracula. Collegiate groups, Collin Dance Ensemble and Texas Woman’s University Department of Dance, will also present original works.

Plano Met headlines with two original balletic pieces, choreography by Madelaine Boyce and Diane Line. Always a crowd pleaser, high energy tap will be included in the program by Rhythmic Souls Tap Company and Choreo Records Tap Ensemble. Gotta Dance, the official school of Plano Metropolitan Ballet, tops off the program with two new contemporary works by Michelle Wilson.

Plano Dance Festival is held at the charming Courtyard Theater in the middle of bustling Downtown Plano, with performances at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. Don’t miss this chance to see Plano’s best dance event of the year with some of the finest dancers in the Dallas area!

