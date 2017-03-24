Top Chefs Coming to Legacy Hall, Foodies Rejoice

Legacy Hall is probably the most anticipated eatery coming to the Collin County area; a foodie’s heaven one could say.

But the anticipation will continue to mount as the hall is still about a year away from opening. But good things come to those who wait, right?

Many award-winning chefs are jumping on board and committing to opening a food stall at Legacy Hall:

John Tesar, owner of Knife

Matthew McCallister, owner of FT33

Andrew Chen, owner of Monkey King Noodle Company

Robert and Kaci Lyford, owners of Patina Green

Chef Gilbert Garza, owner of Suze, and Mark Brezinski, founder of Pei Wei and Bengal Coast

Yaser Khalaf, owner of Baboush and Medina

Misery Loves Company restaurant group, owner of Proof + Pantry and Madrina

John Franke, of Front Burner Restaurants

Uno Immanivong, of Chino Chinatown

Anastasia Quinones, of Alma and Komali

Press Waffle Co.

Larry Williams, of Amberjax

Legacy Food Hall is the vision of The Food Hall Company, founded by Randy DeWitt and Jack Gibbons, creators of popular restaurants like Velvet Taco, Whiskey Cake, Ida Claire, Mexican Sugar and Sixty Vines.

“Randy and I are recruiting the top restaurateurs and chefs from across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to be a part of Legacy Hall, which we custom-designed to be a one-of-a-kind food destination that also features a full-service craft brewery,” said Gibbons, President of The Food Hall Company. “It will be a family-friendly gathering place with live music and a fun, energetic vibe that will draw food lovers from all across the region. Friends, families and couples will no longer need to agree on where they want to eat. They’ll simply head to Legacy Hall, which will answer the age-old question, ‘Where can I find the best ______ in town?’”

For more information on Legacy Hall visit foodhallco.com