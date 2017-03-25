Junior League of Collin County: 40 Service Projects for 40 Years in One Day of Service

March 25th is the designated date for the JLCC 40th Anniversary Celebration, “40 Service Projects for 40 Years in One Day of Service.” Rather than celebrate with a traditional gala event, it was decided by JLCC to reflect the mission of the organization: Impacting our Community through Volunteerism, Service Projects and Leadership Development of Women.

JLCC is an organization of 1000 women strong! Today over 300 volunteers went out to 40 different charities.

Congratulations to the wonderful volunteers of JLCC on 40 years!