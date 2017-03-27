Habitat for Humanity of South Collin County celebrated a Home Dedication on Friday, March 24. The dedication marks Capital One’s fourth home build for Habitat for Humanity of South Collin County.

New homeowners Maria Reynosa and her 12-year-old daughter, Carmen were welcomed to their new home David Downs- Plano City Council Place 8, homeowners, Eric Schuppenhauer, SVP, Head of Mortgage Capital One, and Dick Taylor, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity South Collin County.

The family had been living in an apartment in McKinney, Texas but needed to relocate to Plano so that Carmen who is low hearing could take part in the Plano ISD Deaf Education program. She now attends sixth grade in Plano while her mother works in the cafeteria at Saigling Elementary, also in Plano.

The Reynosa family worked 400 volunteer hours in the construction of this home. Also participating in the construction of the home wereCapital One Home Loans associates as part of Capital One’s “Home Loans has a Heart” program. Approximately 300 Capital One associates volunteered about 1,800 hours to work with Habitat and the homeowner to build this house.

In 2013, leadership at Capital One Home Loans, working with Capital One Corporate Affairs created this program to enable Home Loans associates to make a meaningful difference for people in their local communities. “Home Loans Has Heart” partnered with Habitat for Humanity of South Collin County to build new homes in communities where Capital One Home Loans has regional operations. The largest of the programs and the first place to launch a home build was in Plano, in 2013. Capital One has made a $75,000 commitment to the “Home Loans Has Heart” program in the construction of this home. Maria is purchasing the home on a 0% interest mortgage through Habitat for Humanity of South Collin County.