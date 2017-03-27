Dallas North Tollway closed this weekend for bridge demolition

This weekend, from 11 p.m. Friday March 31 through to 5 a.m. Monday April 3, a portion of the Dallas North Tollway in the Legacy area of Plano will be completely closed. Details and a map of the closure can be found below.

This closure is allow for the remaining half of the old Tennyson Parkway bridge to be demolished. The bridge is being demolished and and reconstructed in phases to accommodate the addition of a fourth lane in both directions.

Full closure of the Dallas North Tollway is set to begin at 11 p.m. on Friday March 11. Once the closure begins, the following areas will remain closed through 5 a.m. Monday, April 3. (See map below).

All northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway from the Spring Creek Parkway exit to the Headquarters Drive entrance ramp

All southbound lanes of the DNT from Gaylord Parkway to the Spring Creek Parkway entrance ramp

The south-east bound and north-west bound direct connector ramps from SRT to southbound DNT

The northbound DNT direct-connector ramp to south-east bound and north-west bound SRT

The northbound entrance ramps from Spring Creek Parkway and Windhaven Parkway

The northbound exit ramps at Legacy Drive and Headquarters Drive

The southbound entrance ramps from Gaylord Parkway, SH 121 and Legacy Drive

The southbound exit ramps to Legacy Drive and Spring Creek Parkway

Police officers will be stationed to assist with traffic control. For your safety and our crew’s safety, please do not try to drive passed barriers to access Dallas North Tollway. The barriers are in place because debris from the demolition will be falling onto Dallas North Tollway main lanes.

The good news is Tennyson Parkway will be open to traffic. The bridge structures are separated; as demolition occurs on the southern bridge, the northern bridge will remain open and operational.

In case of inclement weather, this work will be rescheduled.