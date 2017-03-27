9th Annual FREE Prom Closet at St. Andrew United Methodist Church

Prom is a day most girls look forward to years before it arrives. It’s a day to get dolled up, toss on a pair of high heels and wear more makeup than any average day. A day filled with glamour and fun.

St. Andrew United Methodist Church has made this event a possibility for any girl who wants to attend! They’re hosting their 9th annual FREE Prom Closet March 28-30 from 4–8 p.m. and April 1 from 9 a.m.–noon for any girl in-need of a dress, shoes and/or accessories. The FREE Prom Closet is located at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 1401 Mira Vista Drive, Plano, TX, 75093, in Smith Worship Center.

St. Andrew United Methodist Church invites girls from ANYWHERE–so be sure to spread the word! Dresses sized 0 to 28 are available to choose from, many of which have never been worn. The only requirement is that girls must be present to select their dresses/accessories.

Any girls from anywhere – even beyond the DFW area – may come to the prom closet.

Community members, businesses, organizations, and local groups have donated dresses, shoes, wraps, jewelry, handbags, and other accessories for this annual event, organized and operated by The St. Andrew United Methodist Women. The Prom Closet was created to provide a unique shopping experience for young ladies who because of finances would be unable to attend prom. Prom Closet organizers and volunteers confirm that not only is the need great, but the impact the dress makes on the girl and her family is immeasurable.

FREE Prom Closet

WHEN: March 28-30 (Tues.-Thurs.) 4 – 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m. – noon.

WHERE: St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 1401 Mira Vista Drive, Plano, TX, 75093, in Smith Worship Center. (This is on the far east side of the church – Mira Vista and Plano Parkway.)

CONTACT: Prom closet informational hotline: 469-385-1810; Email [email protected]