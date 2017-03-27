Scout & Molly’s Boutique opening this Spring at The Shops at Legacy Plano

The Shops at Legacy in Plano has just announced the opening of a new store, Scout & Molly’s Boutique, scheduled to open this Spring.

“The Shops at Legacy is always seeking to enhance the customer experience, and surprise and delight our guests,” said Kelsey Ishmael, marketing director for The Shops at Legacy.

Scout & Molly’s Boutique is a women’s clothing store originated in North Carolina by founder Lisa Kornstein. Featuring designer brands including Plenty by Tracy Reese, Ipanema, DL 1961, French Connection and many more, Scout & Molly’s features a wide range of women’s clothing, from casual to dressy, and specializes in a personalized approach that makes guests feel that they can always come as they are and shop for something that reflects their own personality.

Scout & Molly’s Boutique will be located at 7201 Bishop Road, Suite E12, near Cru – Food & Wine Bar at The Shops at Legacy.