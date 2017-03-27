Shake Shack opens at Legacy West Plano

Shake Shack Plano or rather Plano Shack is opening this Wednesday March 29 at 11 am.

Shake Shack is one of the first restaurants to open in the mixed-used Legacy West development, a modern neighborhood destination lined with retail, dining, residential, hotels and offices. Not only is Shake Shack one of the first eateries to open at the much-anticipated development, the Plano Shack will also roll out with the Shack App, allowing guests to order their favorite Shack right from their iPhone.

In addition to the Shack classics, the Plano Shack will be spinning up a selectin of local frozen custard concretes: West Slide made with vanilla custard, Sugar Ray’s old fashioned strawberry cupcake and strawberry puree; Top Twirl with chocolate custard, Top Knot miso caramel cake, banana and fudge sauce; and Pie Oh My prepared with vanilla custard and a slice of Emporium Pies seasonal pie.

Guests can also pair their meals with local brews from Four Corners Brewing Co. and Deep Ellum. Wine lovers can enjoy a glass of red wine from Federalist Wines and white wine from Simi Winery.

The Plano Shack joins the Shake Shack family as the second location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, alongside the Uptown Dallas Shack that opened in 2016.

As part of Shake Shack’s mission to Stand For Something Good®, five percent of sales from the Pie Oh My concrete supports Children’s Medical Center Dallas, home to the only academic healthcare system in North Texas dedicated exclusively to the comprehensive care of children from birth to age 18. Throughout the year, Plano Shack will join forces with the Dallas Shack to support and fundraise for the organization.

Shake Shack Plano

7401 Windrose Avenue

Plano, TX 75024

Opening Hours:

11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday – Thursday

11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Friday & Saturday