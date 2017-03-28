Insider Guide to taking DART to the Airport

Spring has arrived, and many will be heading out of town to explore the country and the world. If your travel plans include one of North Texas’ two airports, let DART be your ride.

Since most trips can be completed within two hours, you’ll only need a Two-Hour Pass to take DART to the airport – a great value at $2.50.

Orange Line to DFW Airport

Travelers can start their journey at any DART light rail station and reach DFW Airport Terminal A via the Orange Line. From DFW Airport Station, passengers connect to the other four terminals via the Terminal Link bus shuttles outside of security or the SkyLink tram inside security.

Dallas Love Field

Did you know DART has a bus that connects you to Dallas Love Field? It’s called the Love Link Route 542 and it circulates between Dallas Love Field Airport and Inwood/Love Field Station.

The route features large buses to accommodate plenty of passengers and luggage. Improved signage at the rail station and airport, and a second bus stop near baggage claim, make riding the Love Link easier than ever.

Air travelers flying into Dallas Love Field now can plan ground travel before leaving the airport with a touchscreen kiosk. The kiosk offers trip-planning tools that include detailed travel directions for public transportation, cars, bicycling and walking. Texting and email options also are included for easy transfer to a mobile device.

Enjoy Level Boarding

The center car of every DART Rail vehicle is a low-floor section that offers level boarding with the rail platform. DART’s new fleet of buses also has low-floor sections and is equipped with ramps that deploy for level boarding from the curb.

Plan your trip and buy your ticket before you leave

The trains and buses operate daily from approximately 5 a.m. to midnight. DART Rail operates every 8-15 minutes during rush hours, 20 minutes during the midday and weekends, and 30 minutes late at night. In addition, service times and schedules vary on holidays. Additional route and fare information is available at DART.org.

GoPass ®

Whether you are traveling by rail, bus or both, DART’s free GoPass ® app is a great travel tool. You can purchase tickets on the app, and learn when the next bus or train will arrive or leave from any station.

The GoPass app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play store. For more information, please visit DART.org or call DART Customer Service at 214-979-1111.