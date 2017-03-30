Legacy West Announces Grand Opening Celebration and New Tenants

Legacy West, the largest new mixed-use destination in North Texas, announced that its grand opening celebration will take place June 2-4, 2017. A ribbon cutting ceremony with state and local officials as well as community business leaders and other VIPs will kick-off the festivities. Customers can expect special store events, parties and exclusive offers and promotions throughout the weekend as well as live musical entertainment.

Retailers opening in May at Legacy West include Bonobos, Coach, Fabletics, Johnny Was, Peter Millar, Pockets Menswear, Venetian Nail Spa, and Tesla. May restaurant openings will include Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House and True Food Kitchen. June openings include Tumi, Filson, Frontgate, Suitsupply and restaurants Mesero, North Italia, Sprinkles, and Earls Kitchen + Bar. Many other retail and restaurant openings will follow through the summer.

West Elm and Shake Shake have already opened their doors and are attracting crowds. Developer Fehmi Karahan is excited about Legacy West’s tenant line up. “The experience that our environment offers is second to none, anywhere in Texas. We have the best dining choices for all budgets and tastes, and a broad selection of marquis retailers,” said Karahan. “Blending these shopping and dining venues with our residential and office tenants makes Legacy West the premier ‘live/work/eat/play/shop’ destination in Texas.”

Announced in February 2014 and expected to take as long as 10 years, Legacy West will be completed in less than four years. Among the best in class restaurant and retail tenants exclusive to Texas: Dean and DeLuca, a Barnes and Noble concept store, Earls Kitchen + Bar, Frontgate, and Fabletics. Legacy Hall, a 55,000 square foot, three-story food hall, will bring a new dining experience to North Texas. Opening later this year, it will have more than 20 artisan, chef-driven food stalls, a beer garden, a craft brewery and an outdoor stage for live entertainment.

