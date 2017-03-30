Three new restaurants join The Shops at Willow Bend’s Restaurant District

Today, The Shops at Willow Bend officially announced three new top-notch restaurants that will open in the restaurant district that is currently under construction: Knife, a steakhouse by celebrity chef John Tesar; Mexican Bar Company, a new concept debuting in Texas at Willow Bend; and Dallas favorite Terra Mediterranean, named D Magazine’s Best Mediterranean Restaurant for multiple years.

“As The Shops at Willow Bend continues its $125 million-dollar expansion, we’re delighted to announce three sensational new additions to our restaurant district,” said Barry Smith, general manager of The Shops at Willow Bend. “Guests will find that Knife, Mexican Bar Company and Terra Mediterranean each have their own culinary signatures and offer taste experiences that are out of the ordinary.”

Knife is the highly-awarded restaurant created by nationally acclaimed, four-time James Beard nominated, and Bravo “Top Chef” contestant chef John Tesar. Tesar, who has built relationships with Texas ranchers and farmers for the best-sourced, all-natural born and raised meats, is known for his commitment to using ingredients with true Texas roots. Knife’s menu includes fresh seafood and vegetarian main dishes, family-style seasonal salads and raw bar selections. The restaurant also features a 300+ label wine list and a Sommelier to assist guests in finding the ideal wine to complement their meal.

Mexican Bar Company, Restaurant & Bar is a new concept from a James Beard Foundation renowned chef. Diners will enjoy the Mexican Bar Company’s open space and contemporary urban look which will include vibrant murals painted by local artists. The Mexican menu encompasses everything from handmade corn tortillas for tacos to freshly prepared ceviche, guacamoles, salsas, plus a selection of larger dishes. The chef will stay true to the classic delicacies of the Mexican streets and markets while updating them in his own way. To reflect and support the Mexican menu, cocktails will incorporate a beverage selection from all regions of Mexico. Overall, the experience promises to be casual, approachable and fun with something for everyone.

Terra Mediterranean rounds out the international flavors joining The Shops at Willow Bend’s restaurant district. Opened by the Chanaa brothers in Dallas in the early ‘90s, Terra Mediterranean has become an iconic stop for foodies hungry for fresh, healthy cuisine. The menu ranges from freshly prepared hummus, salads and moussaka to gyros, saffron chicken, as well as an array of meat and fish kabobs. During the day, the crowd-pleasing lunch buffet is loaded with traditional Mediterranean favorites while dinner features specialty items such as grilled sea bass, lamb chops, and oven roasted trout. The combination of quality meats and seafood, fresh produce, legumes, olive oils, whole grains, and bold spices create authentic flavors that are distinctly delicious. “Delicious Middle Eastern fare. You won’t find better tabbouleh or falafel,” raved D Magazine.

“We are thrilled to bring the Terra Mediterranean concept to The Shops at Willow Bend,” said Adam and Jay Chanaa, owners of Terra Mediterranean. “This new location is roughly 6,200-square-feet and will feature two patio areas, upstairs and down, and some exciting new menu additions. We look forward to opening later this fall.”

The Shops at Willow Bend recently announced Evereve, a contemporary retail brand specializing in providing moms with designer fashions, that opens in April. Evereve features an assortment of carefully curated styles with the modern mom-to-be and new moms in mind. It is located on the mall’s upper level near Dillard’s.

The North Texas Performing Arts Plano Children’s Theater is scheduled to open at Willow Bend later in 2017. The theater provides youth ages 3 to 18 an opportunity to discover and develop their passion for the arts.

The Shops at Willow Bend’s redevelopment is opening in phases from mid-2017 through 2018. It includes a welcoming new main entrance and a collection of up to eight chef-driven restaurants; a seven-story, 200,000-square-foot “Class A” office tower conveniently connected to the mall; a high-end health and fitness club; and entertainment venues. In addition, the expansion includes new retailers and innovative adventures for families. The mall will also receive a more contemporary aesthetic interior remodel.