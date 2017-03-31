Shake Shack now open at Legacy West Plano

The Plano Shack, Shack Shack’s second DFW officially opened on Wednesday March 29…and there have been lines out of the door ever since.

Of course, Plano Profile was among the first to try Legacy West’s first restaurant.

First up was the Link Burger: cheeseburger topped with griddled Pecan Lodge jalapeno cheese sausage link and pickles and Shack Sauce. Made with sausage from Dallas’ famous Pecan Lodge bbq joint in Deep Ellum, this burger is Shack Shack Plano’s “local burger”.

And because the opening of a new restaurant calls for a celebration, we also indulged in some cheese fries, a Shack-cago Dog and the Chick’n Shack.

In addition to the Shack classics, the Plano Shack will be spinning up a selectin of local frozen custard concretes: West Slide made with vanilla custard, Sugar Ray’s old fashioned strawberry cupcake and strawberry puree; Top Twirl with chocolate custard, Top Knot miso caramel cake, banana and fudge sauce; and Pie Oh My prepared with vanilla custard and a slice of Emporium Pies seasonal pie.

Guests can also pair their meals with local brews from Four Corners Brewing Co. and Deep Ellum. Wine lovers can enjoy a glass of red wine from Federalist Wines and white wine from Simi Winery.

As part of Shake Shack’s mission to Stand For Something Good®, five percent of sales from the Pie Oh My concrete supports Children’s Medical Center Dallas, home to the only academic healthcare system in North Texas dedicated exclusively to the comprehensive care of children from birth to age 18. Throughout the year, Plano Shack will join forces with the Dallas Shack to support and fundraise for the organization.

Shake Shack Plano

7401 Windrose Avenue

Plano, TX 75024

Opening Hours:

11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday – Thursday

11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Friday & Saturday

Photography by Stephanie Tann.