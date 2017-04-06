PLANO ARTFEST SHAKING IT UP WITH SATUDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE

Artfest is back in the Downtown Plano Arts District on April 22 and 23 and is seeking to do things a bit differently for this year’s event. In addition to the family-fun Sunday experience of previous years, the festival has added a second day geared towards a more contemporary crowd. It will take place on Saturday night in McCall Plaza, where the highlights of the evening will be a concert held on the Hub Streat Stage, a variety of bold and intriguing art installations, and an Artisan Lounge experience.

“This is a bold year for the Arts District,” said Alex Hargis, Executive Director of the Historic Downtown Plano Association. “The addition of the Saturday night contemporary art experience is something you won’t typically find in Collin County. We’re looking to do things differently here.”

The headliner for the concert will be Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, an American blues, funk and soul band originally from Austin, Texas. Local artists Kirk Thurmond & The Millennials, Andrew Tinker, Evening Wear, and DJ duo The Good Taste Collective will be performing as well.

The evening’s visual art component will be a contemporary exhibit sponsored by DART. It will feature installations curated by Dallas artist Joshua King, a co-founder of the AURORA festival, as well as several other installations created by DFW artists.

“Plano is opening the doors to new and creative artistic projects that don’t fit in the box,” said Joshua King. “I’m excited to bring some amazing Texas artists that have not only been changing the local art scene, but have been creating it from the ground up.”

Additional attractions at the event will be Hub Streat certified food trucks and a vape and craft beer lounge presented by Artisan Vapor Company. Collin College’s art department will be doing live demonstrations of pottery making and metal pouring art, as well as hosting several interactive public art stations.

For more information about artists, sponsors, schedules, or any other questions about Plano Artfest 2017, visit planoartfest.com