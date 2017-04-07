How to create a beautiful Easter table

With Easter just around the bend, it’s the time to start prepping for the guests. This year our Easter tablescape is light and airy with pops of pastel pinks, blues and greens!

I started with collecting pieces that I already own- my white dinner plates set. Also, I added a few of my favorite pieces from the Target Store’s Dollar spot for the Easter/spring decor- the pastel colored eggs & Easter egg plates. And finally, added the pretty florals for pop of pastels and to bring in the easter vibes. For those of you that are aware of my style, I’m a believer that flowers are critical when entertaining, so we created a few gorgeous floral spring arrangements that added such a beautiful touch to our Easter table decorations. I created this display on my formal dining table so the guests would see it right as they enter my home!

Since it’s the Easter tablescape, bunnies are a must, so I got these cute glass bunny jar and filled up with eggs & candies. Not only this makes a great party favor for the guests to take home, but also adds a little extra fun to the table. You can even use these jars for little Easter quotes, fortune cookies or to hold small take-home gifts.

For dessert, I’m serving sugar cookies and fluffy pastel colored marshmallows in the colorful Easter egg plates. In addition, I also love using pastel cake stands on my Easter Tablescape. It’s perfect for placing easter eggs. How sweet is baby pink one from Target Store’s Dollar spot!

Lastly, I am serving this sparkling and refreshing ‘Tropical Melonade’ a.k.a. Tropical Citrus Melon Lemonade that I made by mixing Propel electrolyte Melon water with Mountain Dew white label in Tropical Citrus. Click here for the full recipe.. Since it’s the Easter brunch, we wanted to create this light delicious cocktail. Serving in the pink pitcher (again a Target Dollar spot find)

