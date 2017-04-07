Multiculture Festival coming to Frisco

Frisco’s first Multicultural Festival will take place at Frisco Square on Saturday, April 29th, from 11am to 6pm.

The festival is free with fun activities for the entire family, including interactive booths, crafts, a diverse variety of foods, cultural performances, children’s activities, and much more. The community stage will feature entertainment and demonstrations from around the world. Entry and parking are free, and attendees are welcome to wear native attire.

“The Global Village event is an opportunity for residents, and visitors alike, to celebrate the many cultures of those who live and work in Frisco,” said Mayor Maher Maso, City of Frisco. “As one of the fastest growing cities in the country, we have become a destination city for new residents, business owners and visitors from all over the world. ”

Frisco is quickly becoming an international city, and this event is a significant step in uniting and celebrating the cultural diversity that exists within our community. More than just a celebration, the Frisco Multicultural Festival is a showcase of the cultural assets that make Frisco attractive as a destination for business and recreation. Everyone is encouraged to attend to experience first‑hand Frisco’s vast cultural offerings.

The Frisco Multicultural Festival is presented by Global Village Frisco and sponsored by IQRA for Peace, ICF, Datta Yoga Center and Frisco Arts, with the support of the City of Frisco, the Frisco Economic Development Corporation and the Asian American Cohesion Foundation.

Frisco Multicultural Festival

Where: Frisco Square, Frisco

When: Saturday, April 29, 2017, 11am – 6pm

FREE Parking and Entry