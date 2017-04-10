New State of the Art Tags will Make it Easier to Find Lost Pets in Plano

A new technologically-advanced registration tag system will help pet owners get their lost dogs or cats back quickly and safely.

The City of Plano Animal Services Department just introduced tags that are equipped with QR codes with individual web pages specific to each pet. These codes will allow people who find pets to instantly access specific information about the animal on their smartphones, tablets or computers.

The tags will also help Animal Services officers instantly obtain pet and owner information when they pick up lost animals.

An optional service is also available involving GPS notifications if pets are lost and someone scans the tag. Pet owners can sign up for this service any time, including after their pet is lost.

All dogs, cats and ferrets in Plano are required to register with the City to verify rabies vaccinations.