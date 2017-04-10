Same Hospital, New Name: Medical City Plano

Signs begin changing to unify Medical City Healthcare brand

This week the signs inside and outside Medical Center of Plano began the transition to the new name of Medical City Plano. The renaming is part of a unifying name change for Medical City Healthcare’s 13 Dallas-Fort Worth hospitals and seven off-campus hospital ERs that was announced on Nov. 18, 2016.

“Medical City is a trusted name with an immediately recognizable reputation for quality healthcare,” says Charles Gressle, CEO of Medical City Plano. “For years we have been a corporate family connected under Hospital Corporation of America (HCA). Now, the public and our patients will be able to immediately identify our expansive and unified system of care in their own communities.”

Digital assets, including web pages, social media sites and employee email addresses already reflect the new name.

Here is a comprehensive list of all Medical City Healthcare hospitals and off-campus emergency rooms:

Medical City Alliance (from Medical Center Alliance)

Medical City Arlington (from Medical Center Arlington)

Medical City Children’s Hospital

Medical City Dallas

Medical City Denton (from Denton Regional Medical Center)

Medical City Fort Worth (from Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth)

Medical City Frisco, A Medical City Plano Facility

Medical City Green Oaks Hospital (from Green Oaks Hospital)

Medical City Las Colinas (from Las Colinas Medical Center)

Medical City Lewisville (from Medical Center of Lewisville)

Medical City McKinney (from Medical Center of McKinney)

Medical City North Hills (from North Hills Hospital)

Medical City Plano (from The Medical Center of Plano)

Medical City ER Grand Prairie, A Department of Medical City Arlington (from ER at Grand Prairie)

Medical City ER Burleson, A Department of Medical City Fort Worth (from ER at Burleson)

Medical City ER Flower Mound, A Department of Medical City Lewisville (from Flower Mound Emergency Center)

Medical City ER Plano, A Department of Medical City Plano (from 24/7 Emergency Care)

Medical City ER Stonebridge, A Department of Medical City McKinney (from ER at Stonebridge)

Medical City ER Park Cities, A Department of Medical City Dallas (from Medical City ER Dallas)

Medical City ER Saginaw, A Department of Medical City Alliance

For more information: MedicalCityPlano.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.