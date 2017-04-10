Victorian Eggstravaganza at the Heritage Farmstead Museum

On Saturday, April 15, Plano’s Heritage Farmstead Museum will host its annual Victorian Eggstravaganza and Spring Festival. The event features an egg hunt including more than 5,000 eggs filled with candy and prizes for children ages eight and under, but guests of all ages will delight in the joys of spring on the Blackland Prairie with the shearing of the Farmstead’s sheep and a variety of other family-friendly activities.

The event will also include hands-on demonstrations, historic exhibits, vintage wagon rides, concessions, face painting, children’s crafts, house tours, exhibits, historical activities and more.

“Grab your Easter basket and join us for a fun day on the Farmstead,” said Heritage Farmstead Museum Executive Director M’Lou Hyttinen. “Take a step back in time with us at this unique, springtime event!”

One informative event demonstration, entitled ‘Sheep to Shawl,’ will detail the work of pioneer North Texas farmers on the Blackland Prairie who labored hard with their flocks. Farmstead staff and volunteers will showcase the art of sheep shearing, as well as weaving, skirting, washing, dying and spinning wool.

The Victorian Eggstravaganza and Spring Festival event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Egg hunts for children four and under start at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Egg hunts for children ages five to eight years start at 11:00 a.m. and noon. Children are encouraged to bring their own Easter baskets. Egg hunts fill up on a first-come, first-served basis. Once early times are full spots for the second egg hunts will be filled.

The Dallas Costumers Guild will present historical demonstrations throughout the day including a women’s sewing circle.

“They will be on hand to show basic knitting skills and traditional sewing stitches. All will be dressed in period costume as they stroll throughout the museum grounds,” added Hyttinen.

During the event the Heritage Farmstead Museum’s Ammie Wilson House will feature an Alice in Wonderland exhibit showcasing actors from Plano Children’s Theater dressed as Alice, the Mad Hatter and other characters from the classic children’s book. The Victorian home will be open throughout the event.

Online pre-registration is encouraged but not necessary. However, guests receive a discount for early registration. Online pre-registration tickets are $6 each, or tickets are $8 at the door on the day of the event. Heritage Farmstead Museum members may purchase pre-registration tickets for $5 each or obtain tickets at the door for $6 each.

Raising Cane’s will provided free lemonade and free sweet tea at the event.

This event is sponsored in part by the City of Plano.

The Heritage Farmstead Museum is located at 1900 West 15th Street in Plano.

Click here for online registration or by call 972.881.0140.

About The Heritage Farmstead Museum:

The Heritage Farmstead Museum, a four-acre historic site consisting of a restored, 14-room 1891 Victorian farmhouse with its original outbuildings, interprets rural life on the North Texas prairie between 1890 and 1925. The museum provides tours, field trips and programs for 35,000 visitors each year. For more information, call 972.881.0140 or visit www.heritagefarmstead.org.