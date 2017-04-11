KDC and Balfour Beatty Host Topping Out Celebration of Liberty Mutual

1.1 million-square-foot regional campus will be home to more than 4,000 employees

KDC and Balfour Beatty hosted a topping out celebration and project tour on April 11 for Liberty Mutual Insurance’s new 1.1 million-square-foot regional campus at Legacy West. Guests and workers signed two beams that will be placed in the Penthouse on the 20th floor.

The $325 million, 19-story campus will offer employee amenities such as a medical center with physical therapy services, full-service cafeteria, gourmet coffee bar, two large conference centers, two rooftop gardens, and over 4,000 covered parking spaces. The campus will be home to more than 4,000 Liberty Mutual employees who are scheduled to begin moving in December 2017.

Those in attendance included: Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, City of Plano; Sean Murphy, Director of Design and Construction, Liberty Mutual; Don Mills, Executive Vice President, KDC; Eric Krueger, Executive Vice President – Texas, Balfour Beatty.