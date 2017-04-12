North Dallas residents are invited to a hands-on experience with more than 150 butterflies at The Greater Plano Kiwanis Club 16th Annual Butterfly Festival – an opportunity like no other in the area. Starting on Saturday, May 6, get up close with more than 150 butterflies in Grand Court at The Shops at Willow Bend!

Guests can explore the conservatory filled with flowering plants while observing caterpillars, chrysalises and nine species of butterflies including Monarchs, Painted Lady and Black Swallowtails. Along with feeding the butterflies, everyone can learn about their life cycles from conservatory staff; listen to a reading of Eric Carle’s beloved children’s book The Very Hungry Caterpillar; and make their own butterfly craft. Story time will be Monday – Saturday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Space is limited so purchase your tickets today.

Guided tours will take place every 10-30 minutes.

Children interested in having their own butterfly can purchase an Adopt-A-Butterfly Kit for $24.99 that includes two caterpillars along with instructions as to how to take care of them so that they can turn into butterflies.

Call 248-885-0447 for field trip opportunities.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Greater Plano Kiwanis Club.

Greater Plano Kiwanis Club 16th Annual Butterfly Festival

When: Saturday, May 6 – Sunday, June 4

Monday – Saturday | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday | 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano, TX 75093

Tickets: