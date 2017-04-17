The Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Plano, along with Mercedes-Benz of Plano and TOOTSIES, is hosting the 5th annual Legacy of Love Benefit & Fashion Show this Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

The show will feature fashions by TOOTSIES, along with bites from notable Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants, great entertainment and a luxury raffle. This annual runway show celebrates the latest fashions and trends with special models, including Children’s patients.

In celebration of the 5th anniversary of this distinguished event, the Auxiliary will honor five women of vision, who have devoted their lives to leaving a Legacy for the children of Collin County. The Auxiliary is thrilled to announce the honorees are Sandy Brennan, Sue de Mille Minyard, Joyce Houlihan, Dr. Betty Muns and Sen. Florence Shapiro.

Mark your calendar to join us! Individual tickets to the event are $125 and will be available for purchase online starting February 1, 2017. Sponsorship opportunities begin at $1,500. Click here to get your tickets now!