Unmissable and DARTable May festivals

Festival season is here and DART makes it easy to enjoy all the music, food, art and more that these events offer. Here are just some of May’s DARTable festivals.

Plano AsiaFest

Celebrating its 14th anniversary, AsiaFest 2017 showcases the rich cultures of Asia. Festival goers will enjoy traditional Asian delicacies and performances, as well as a fashion show, and for children of all ages, there will be lots of activities from painting and drawing to trying out various musical instruments.

When: May 6

Where: Haggard Park (DARTable Gem)

Station: Downtown Plano Station

More: asianamericanheritage.org

DFW Dragon Boat, Kite and Lantern Festival

This festival has become one of the largest events focusing on raising diversity awareness in the Southwest. Visitors will enjoy cultural performances, an international costumes parade, interactive activities, lantern riddles, carnival-type games and more.

When: May 21

Where: Lake Carolyn

Station: Las Colinas Urban Center Station

More: dfwdragonboatfestival.com

Cinco de Mayo Festival

Bring the family and all your friends to this exciting event that features bounce houses for the children, Ballet Folkloric performances, live entertainment, great food and fun for the entire family.

When: May 6

Where: 150 N. Sixth St., Garland

Station: Downtown Garland Station

More: visitgarlandtx.com

Asian Festival

This family-friendly festival will showcase Asian cuisines from countries like Sri Lanka, Thailand and China. Highlights include cultural performances, arts and crafts, a children’s zone, and a cultural pavilion area to learn about each culture.

When: May 13

Where: Fair Park Station

More: gdaacc.com

Homegrown Music Festival

This local music and outdoor festival will once again fill vibrant Downtown Dallas with music and art at the Main Street Garden Park. Attendees can expect live art demonstrations and local vendors selling art, wares, food and beverages.

When: May 13

Where: Main Street Garden

Station: St. Paul Station

More: homegrownfest.com

Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival

This eclectic event features activities for the whole family, including live entertainment across multiple stages. The Kidz Korner offers all kinds of fun such as free games, crafts and a live butterfly habitat. The Wild! Marketplace is a shopping adventure with imports, novelties and arts and crafts.

When: May 19-21

Where: Galatyn Park

Station: Galatyn Park Station

More: wildflowerfestival.com