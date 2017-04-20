Unmissable and DARTable May festivals

Festival season is here and DART makes it easy to enjoy all the music, food, art and more that these events offer. Here are just some of May’s DARTable festivals.
Plano AsiaFest
Celebrating its 14th anniversary, AsiaFest 2017 showcases the rich cultures of Asia. Festival goers will enjoy traditional Asian delicacies and performances, as well as a fashion show, and for children of all ages, there will be lots of activities from painting and drawing to trying out various musical instruments.
When: May 6
Where: Haggard Park (DARTable Gem)
Station: Downtown Plano Station
More: asianamericanheritage.org
DFW Dragon Boat, Kite and Lantern Festival
This festival has become one of the largest events focusing on raising diversity awareness in the Southwest. Visitors will enjoy cultural performances, an international costumes parade, interactive activities, lantern riddles, carnival-type games and more.
When: May 21
Where: Lake Carolyn
Station: Las Colinas Urban Center Station
More: dfwdragonboatfestival.com
Cinco de Mayo Festival
Bring the family and all your friends to this exciting event that features bounce houses for the children, Ballet Folkloric performances, live entertainment, great food and fun for the entire family.
When: May 6
Where: 150 N. Sixth St., Garland
Station: Downtown Garland Station
More: visitgarlandtx.com
Asian Festival
This family-friendly festival will showcase Asian cuisines from countries like Sri Lanka, Thailand and China. Highlights include cultural performances, arts and crafts, a children’s zone, and a cultural pavilion area to learn about each culture.
When: May 13
Where: Fair Park Station
More: gdaacc.com
Homegrown Music Festival
This local music and outdoor festival will once again fill vibrant Downtown Dallas with music and art at the Main Street Garden Park. Attendees can expect live art demonstrations and local vendors selling art, wares, food and beverages.
When: May 13
Where: Main Street Garden
Station: St. Paul Station
More: homegrownfest.com
Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival
This eclectic event features activities for the whole family, including live entertainment across multiple stages. The Kidz Korner offers all kinds of fun such as free games, crafts and a live butterfly habitat. The Wild! Marketplace is a shopping adventure with imports, novelties and arts and crafts.
When: May 19-21
Where: Galatyn Park
Station: Galatyn Park Station
More: wildflowerfestival.com