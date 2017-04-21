Car vending machine opens in Frisco

Carvana, a leading eCommerce platform for buying used cars, unveiled the company’s fourth Car Vending Machine in Texas, joining Austin, Houston, and San Antonio. The Frisco Car Vending Machine will offer a unique and innovative pick-up experience for Carvana customers and will be the fifth of its kind in the country.

The Frisco Car Vending Machine stands eight stories tall, contains four delivery bays, and holds up to 30 cars. Upon completing the entire vehicle purchase process online, customers can opt to pick up their vehicle from the new Frisco Car Vending Machine, or choose to receive as-soon-as-next-day delivery service within 100 miles of the Dallas metropolitan area.

“Following the launch of our free, as-soon-as-next-day delivery service in Dallas in May 2015, we’re pleased to bring our automated Car Vending Machine to Frisco,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We hope Dallas metropolitan area residents will embrace this new and unique pick-up experience.”

By visiting Carvana.com, customers can search through Carvana’s online inventory of 7,300+ vehicles, purchase, finance and trade-in a car online from their computer, tablet or mobile phone in as little as 10 minutes. When the customer arrives at the Vending Machine they will receive an oversized Carvana coin to drop into the coin slot and activate the vending process.

All vehicles are certified through Carvana’s rigorous 150-point inspection, and feature a 100-day/4,189- mile bumper-to-bumper warranty. Carvana also offers a 7-day return policy that allows customers to return their vehicle for any reason and receive a refund.

The Frisco Vending Machine is conveniently located at 5252 State Highway 121. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT. Vehicle pickup at any of Carvana’s Car Vending Machines is free for all Carvana customers. For customers that live outside of the Dallas metropolitan delivery area who still want to pick up their car at the Vending Machine, Carvana will subsidize $200 in airfare and arrange white glove transportation from the Dallas airport.

To learn more about Carvana and its Car Vending Machines, visit: carvana.com/vendingmachine