Medical City Frisco Opens Expanded Emergency Department

Medical City Frisco celebrates its recent emergency department expansion by hosting a community family event on Saturday, April 29 from 11:30 am to 1:30 p.m.

Since purchasing the hospital last April, Medical City Frisco has invested $5 million dollars in expanding its emergency department from 2 beds to 9 beds and purchased all new medical equipment. In addition, a dedicated emergency department parking lot was constructed to accommodate not only people in need of emergency treatment, but also EMS when transporting patients. Part of the improvements also include staffing by board certified emergency medicine physicians.

“Frisco is growing rapidly and so are we,” said Charles Gressle, CEO of Medical City Frisco. “By expanding our emergency services, we are giving the many families who live in the greater Frisco community more immediate access to quality, state of the art emergency care and treatment.”

The community event is located at the north side of Medical City Frisco, 5500 Frisco Square Boulevard, in the Emergency Room parking lot. The event open and free to the public with fun activities for everyone in the family–and there’ll be free teddy bears for the first 50 children under 12!

Mayor Maher Maso will attend the event and make opening remarks with Medical City Frisco CNO, Sandi Gill, at 11:30 am.

Planned activities include: tours of the emergency department, teddy bear clinic, hands only CPR demonstrations; Kids Teaching Kids Healthy Snack demonstrations, viewing of firetruck, training ambulance and medical transport helicopters, games , supplemental medical education, and more.

Hooks and Ladders pizza firetruck will be vending to public throughout the event or guests’ dining convenience.

