North Italia Coming Soon at Legacy West

As a Plano-native, growing up in the 90’s and early 2000’s the restaurant scene wasn’t exactly what it is today. In high school, my friends and I would frequently end up at national chains like Chili’s on Park and Preston which, as any know, is no longer there. After moving to Austin for college, I was astounded at the variety of restaurants, flavors and fearlessness to create food for foodies rather than just trying to please the masses.

North Italia was one of the first restaurants to open my mind and palate to a variety of tastes, and at the end of June they will open a new location at Legacy West in Plano! Before moving to Austin, I had never eaten figs on a pizza before, but let me tell you it’s a winning combination. Their cheese boards provide flavor mixtures created by experts that will make your taste buds dance. North was a one of my go-to restaurants to take my family whenever they came in town to visit for Parent’s Weekend.

Between pizza, grilled artichoke, pasta and a variety of light and rich desserts, everyone is bound to find something to eat that they’ll love while relaxing with a glass of delicious wine.

North’s website says, “We’ve turned a modern lens on traditional Italian cooking. North Italia is our love letter to Italy—a place that’ll make you feel like you’ve stepped off a charming side street to discover a culinary gem. After a decade in business, we’ve learned a thing or two and we’re approaching perfection in the art of handmade pasta and pizza. Every day, we start from scratch to create dishes like Strozzapreti with Bloomsdale spinach or supple ribbons of tagliatelle for our Bolognese. Our pizza is a revelation: an airy, barely chewy center embraced by a perfectly crisp crust. With the spirit of the Italian taverna, North is the place to talk shop over a cocktail or swap gossip sharing delectable chef creations. Every neighborhood would be lucky to have a place like North.”

I can personally tell you, North is another excellent addition to the blooming restaurant scene in Plano and Legacy West.