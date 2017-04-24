Dining In, Food & Drink, Recipes

RECIPE: BEEF & LAMB BURGERS WITH CAPER REMOULADE

Image and recipe courtesy of foodandwine.com

Adding lamb to the burger and spreading the English muffins with remoulade gives them a much more complex flavor profile. If desired, you can also top each burger with slices of tomato and thinly sliced English cucumber for a bit of crunch.

Ingredients

  • 4 cornichons, coarsely chopped
  • 3 tablespoons coarsely chopped parsley
  • 2 teaspoons drained capers
  • 1 garlic clove
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard
  • ¾ lb. ground beef, preferably 80% lean
  • ½ lb. ground lamb
  • kosher salt, freshly ground pepper, to taste
  • 4 English muffins, split
  • 4 thin slices aged cheddar, preferably farmhouse
  • tomato slices & thinly sliced English cucumber, for garnish (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat outdoor grill. To make the remoulade: in a mini food processor, pulse the cornichons, parsley, capers, and garlic clove until finely chopped. Add the mayo and mustard, and pulse until blended. (Note: The remoulade can be made ahead and refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days.)
  2. To make the burgers: gently mix the ground beef with the ground lamb. Season generously with salt and pepper. Form the meat mixture into four 1-inch-thick patties. Make a slight indentation in the center of each one with your thumb.
  3. Grill the English muffin halves cut side down until toasted, about 1 minute. Flip the muffins and grill for 30 seconds longer. Transfer to a work surface cut side up and spread the bottom halves of the muffins with the caper remoulade.
  4. Grill the burgers over high heat until nicely charred on the bottom, about 4 minutes. Flip the burgers, top them with cheddar cheese, and grill until cooked and cheese is melted, about 4 more minutes. Transfer the burgers to a platter and let rest for 5 minutes. To assemble, place the burgers on the bottom half of each English muffin. Place the other half of the English muffin on top. Makes 4 servings.

Source: Adapted from foodandwine.com, April 2013. Original contributor: Nick Fauchald

