RECIPE: BEEF & LAMB BURGERS WITH CAPER REMOULADE

Adding lamb to the burger and spreading the English muffins with remoulade gives them a much more complex flavor profile. If desired, you can also top each burger with slices of tomato and thinly sliced English cucumber for a bit of crunch.

Preheat outdoor grill. To make the remoulade: in a mini food processor, pulse the cornichons, parsley, capers, and garlic clove until finely chopped. Add the mayo and mustard, and pulse until blended. (Note: The remoulade can be made ahead and refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days.)

To make the burgers: gently mix the ground beef with the ground lamb. Season generously with salt and pepper. Form the meat mixture into four 1-inch-thick patties. Make a slight indentation in the center of each one with your thumb.

Grill the English muffin halves cut side down until toasted, about 1 minute. Flip the muffins and grill for 30 seconds longer. Transfer to a work surface cut side up and spread the bottom halves of the muffins with the caper remoulade.