RECIPE: BEEF & LAMB BURGERS WITH CAPER REMOULADE

Adding lamb to the burger and spreading the English muffins with remoulade gives them a much more complex flavor profile. If desired, you can also top each burger with slices of tomato and thinly sliced English cucumber for a bit of crunch.
Ingredients
- 4 cornichons, coarsely chopped
- 3 tablespoons coarsely chopped parsley
- 2 teaspoons drained capers
- 1 garlic clove
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard
- ¾ lb. ground beef, preferably 80% lean
- ½ lb. ground lamb
- kosher salt, freshly ground pepper, to taste
- 4 English muffins, split
- 4 thin slices aged cheddar, preferably farmhouse
- tomato slices & thinly sliced English cucumber, for garnish (optional)
Directions
- Preheat outdoor grill. To make the remoulade: in a mini food processor, pulse the cornichons, parsley, capers, and garlic clove until finely chopped. Add the mayo and mustard, and pulse until blended. (Note: The remoulade can be made ahead and refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days.)
- To make the burgers: gently mix the ground beef with the ground lamb. Season generously with salt and pepper. Form the meat mixture into four 1-inch-thick patties. Make a slight indentation in the center of each one with your thumb.
- Grill the English muffin halves cut side down until toasted, about 1 minute. Flip the muffins and grill for 30 seconds longer. Transfer to a work surface cut side up and spread the bottom halves of the muffins with the caper remoulade.
- Grill the burgers over high heat until nicely charred on the bottom, about 4 minutes. Flip the burgers, top them with cheddar cheese, and grill until cooked and cheese is melted, about 4 more minutes. Transfer the burgers to a platter and let rest for 5 minutes. To assemble, place the burgers on the bottom half of each English muffin. Place the other half of the English muffin on top. Makes 4 servings.
Source: Adapted from foodandwine.com, April 2013. Original contributor: Nick Fauchald