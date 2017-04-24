Teriyaki Madness opens in Plano

The wait is over! Teriyaki Madness, a Denver, Colorado-based, fresh Asian grill, opened last week in Plano.

Yash Patel and Vishal Sharma opened the new Teriyaki Madness restaurant on April 22, located at 8448 Parkwood, Suite 300, in Plano. Patel and Sharma are excited about the opening of this concept, which boasts big, satisfying bowls full of unique, never boring flavor, made from high-quality ingredients.

Teriyaki Madness will opened its doors on April 22 for its two-day soft opening and celebrates its grand opening today, April 24 when the first five people to order will receive free teriyaki bowls for an entire year, with the next 20 people to order receiving free bowls for a month. Chicken teriyaki bowls will be available for only $5 on both April 24 and April 25.

“With a neighborhood feel and fresh, quality ingredients, our food is a welcome change to franchised pizza, burgers or sub sandwiches,” Sharma said. “We serve large, customizable bowls and plates that make customers feel great and fully satisfied. We are excited to be a part of this wonderful community in Plano.”

Teriyaki Madness brings an authentic Seattle Teriyaki House experience to the Dallas market as the fastest growing Asian restaurant concept in the nation. Teriyaki Madness is famous for big, bold bowls of rice or noodles topped with fresh-cut vegetables, all natural, fresh chicken, beef or tofu and flavorful sauces made in-house daily. They’re all customizable and completely made to order. Rarely can a customer finish their meal in one sitting.

This will be the restaurant’s second opening in the Dallas area in 2017. A Teriyaki Madness store opened in Colleyville in February, and a third location is already open in Lewisville.

“We are thrilled to help Yash and Vishal open a new business in Plano. All of our owners are a special part of the Teriyaki Madness family,” said Michael Haith, Chief Executive Officer of Teriyaki Madness. “Our top priority is supporting each of our owners to achieve success in their own restaurant. Teriyaki Madness makes it easy for customers to enjoy delicious, satisfying meals they feel good about eating. In addition, we feel that the Dallas market is perfect for Teriyaki Madness. We are looking to expand and feel that the great people in the Dallas area will continue to love our food.”

The 1,600-square-foot restaurant will seat 49 people indoors and will have light outdoor seating available, while creating 15 jobs for the community. It will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information about Teriyaki Madness of Plano, visit the restaurant’s official website, www.TeriyakiMadness.com, or call (469) 573-2748.