Celebrate Mother’s Day Weekend at Allen Arts Festival, Watters Creek

For one weekend only, enjoy the best Allen has to offer at the ninth annual Allen Arts Festival at Watters Creek presented by the Allen Arts Alliance. The juried art show will see the participation of over 85 artists, across multiple mediums, all coming together in the beautiful shopping district for a celebration of local culture and art. For three days, Watters Creek will boom with music, dancing and other entertainment such as children’s art activities and, of course, lots of good food. Even better, the festival runs May 12–14 (Mother’s Day weekend, for those who might be planning a day out with mom).

This family-friendly, free, event features many attractions, including; interactive art activities, music, dance and a variety of artistic performances from local groups and entertainment options throughout the day.

Participating artists include Greg Robertson, Eric Dorris and Rebecca Guy. Robertson, from Santa Fe, specializes in hand-carved stone fountains and sculpture crafted using saw, grinder, hammer and chisel. Colorado-native Eric Dorris is a professional stencil and spray paint artist who is particularly inspired by music.

Rebecca Guy calls Allen her hometown and describes her work as “a whimsical combination of collage, photo, paint, drawing and found objects. These materials are combined in a graceful, lyrical manner; a dream world—a constant process of change and becoming.” In the style of Magical Realism, her work is inspired by mysticism and spirituality, literature and art, music and life. She cites Klimt, Schiele, Redon, Matisse and Chagall as a few of her influences.

In addition, Blue House Too Gallery will host a special exhibit to raise funds for art education and community outreach programs supported by the Arts Alliance. The show, Bringing Art To Life, will feature the inspiring work of a select group of local artists and will be open throughout the festival.

Allen Arts Festival admission, activities and parking are free to the public. Food and drink are available for purchase from on-site food trucks as well as the wide variety of sit-down restaurants in the beautiful Watters Creek Center.

Come to Watters Creek this May to enjoy the work of local and national artists and much more. Find the full schedule at allenartsfestival.org