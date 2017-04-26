Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House opens May 3 at Legacy West

If you walk by the new Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House on Windrose Avenue in Legacy West you’d be forgiven if you thought they were already open. The lights are on. The tables are set. The restaurant is buzzing with activity. But alas they are not yet open—the 14,000-square-foot, restaurant will open to the public on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, make your reservation at 972.312.9115.

Today, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group announced that it has named Craig Walter as Executive Chef, and Ann Thibert as General Manager for the soon-to-open location: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House at Legacy West in Plano.

Craig Walter – Executive Chef

Chef Craig Walter brings more than 20 years of premier culinary experience to his new role as Executive Chef of Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House Plano.

Chef Walter honed his culinary, creativity and management skills, leading and motivating staff for high-end restaurants in New Jersey, Las Vegas and California. He comes to Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House from Cherry Hill, NJ, where he was the leader of the culinary team at Grand Lux Café. He also prepared the cuisine at the Grand Lux Café restaurant at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas. In this role, he led a staff of 450 at the 650-seat restaurant in the 5-star, 5-diamond hotel.

Chef Walter began his culinary career in 1996 as a Chef at Bandera Restaurant in Brentwood, CA. He also served as a Culinary Partner at P.F. Chang’s China Bistro in Sherman Oaks, CA. During his notable tenure, Chef Walter opened seven P.F Chang’s and Bandera restaurants, effectively leading and training his kitchen staffs.

A native of California, Chef Walter graduated from the Scottsdale Culinary Institute in Scottdale, AZ with a degree in Culinary Arts, Sciences and Restaurant Management.

Ann Thibert – General Manager

Ann Thibert, a native of Oregon with more than a decade of experience in hospitality management, served as General Manager of the award-winning Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House in Washington D.C., which opened in 2014. The restaurant received numerous accolades during Thibert’s tenure, including being named one of Open Table’s Best Steakhouses in America in 2015 and 2016.

Prior to moving to D.C., Thibert worked as General Manager of the Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s Sullivan’s Steakhouse concept in Seattle, WA. A firm believer in “service over self,” Thibert earned the restaurant the distinction of “Best Service in Seattle” by D List magazine.

A graduate of Willamette University with a degree in economics, Thibert has lived in Ireland, Denver, Seattle, Portland and Washington D.C., working in sales, fitness, golf and hospitality. Thibert was nominated for Puget Sound Business Journal’s “40 under 40,” a list of top young professionals, noting her aggressive support of non-profit organizations, numerous memberships in networking groups and commitment to positive, ethical service.

This will mark the first time Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has opened a Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House in Plano and Collin County. It will be the brand’s third location in North Texas.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House is an award-winning classic American steakhouse. Legacy West, the luxury, prime, mixed-use development, including retail and restaurants, hotels, offices, apartments, and condominiums, is located on the northwest corner of Dallas North Tollway and State Highway 121, minutes from the Shops at Legacy.

The menu at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House Plano will feature bold, chef-driven cuisine with standout additions of selected cuts of superior beef from local vendors. Highlights include a selection of new, 45-day, dry-aged steaks, as well as Del Frisco’s signature 28-day, wet-aged filets and bone-in steaks.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House Plano features 446 seats across two floors that include two bars, five dining areas, four private dining rooms, a nearly 9,000 bottle wine wall, a dramatic outdoor covered patio, and a robust second-story Eagle’s Nest bar with impressive tree-lined and water views of parks and Legacy West.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House Plano, 5905 Legacy Drive, will occupy a two-story restaurant on the southeast corner of Windrose Avenue and Legacy Drive across from the Renaissance Hotel.

Following the grand opening on May 3 Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House Plano will be open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The bar will remain open all day Monday through Friday and will open at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Call 972-312-9115 for reservations.