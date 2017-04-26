Get a Sneak Peek of the Omni at The Star in Frisco

The much anticipated Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star in Frisco is on its to opening their doors. While there’s no set date yet, July 2017 is the when the hotel is set to open to the public, and they’re already taking reservation for rooms and events, but beware the holiday season has pretty much already filled up.

During our sneak peak tour with Executive Vice President/Chief Brand Officer of the Dallas Cowboys Charlotte Anderson who co-designed the interiors with Laura McKoy, creative director and vice president of interior design for Omni, we were told the hotel already has a wedding reservation for 750 people which will be in their main ballroom, and that’s not even the maximum number of people they can accommodate, which is nearly 1,000 people.

“The Omni Frisco Hotel, the cornerstone of The Star, which is anchored by the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and Ford Center, is now open for business and leisure traveler bookings. This new contemporary hotel and lifestyle hub will open in July 2017 and will exude an understated luxury – designed to surpass the varying wants and desires of today’s diverse business and leisure travelers in every way, while also offering one of the area’s most highly-acclaimed, yet approachable, dining establishments.”

And today we got a preview of that understated luxury.

The rooms have a flavor of the Dallas Cowboys through tasteful accents and a subtle color scheme: lots of blues, shades of white and hints of silver. Every room will have a black and white sketch of a Dallas Cowboy Ring of Honor member; the room we saw featured the great Larry Allen. Along with a sketch, each bed has a navy blue throw blanket with the Cowboys’ logo in the corner which will be available for purchase in the hotel’s store, 1960, named after the year the Cowboys were founded.

But the Cowboys aren’t the only ones to get a shout-out. Maps of Frisco hang in the bathrooms giving the room a local touch, but of course in Cowboys colors. One of my favorite features in the rooms we saw was the beautiful stand-alone bathtub looking out onto what will eventually be restaurant row.

Aside from the beautiful rooms and bathrooms, the Omni will feature some wonderful amenities including an outdoor pool and event space overlooking The Ford Center and a giant screen playing Cowboys’ highlights and slow-mo shots of the beautiful and iconic Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders.

During late-summer and football season, expect to see Cowboys players practicing and more than likely enjoying the town around them. The cherry on top for fans and football history buffs has got to be the variety of Cowboys memorabilia that’s been safely tucked away in the archives until now, which will be on display in the hotel including their first floor meeting room.

Along with a unique view, the hotel will be across from a variety of restaurants and bars making it a great destination for adults and kids alike.

The dirt cutouts on the sidewalk will eventually become lights featuring the numbers of Ring of Honor players.

The hotel will also have a Neighborhood Services in their downstairs lobby. Charlotte Anderson says they wanted a restaurant that would make the hotel feel inviting and welcoming to everyone who lives in the community. If you haven’t tried Neighborhood Services, read our review from the April issue here.

The Omni at The Star will not only be a destination for Cowboys fans but also an ideal place for business travelers and families to stay while visiting Frisco.