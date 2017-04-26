Third Annual Night Out on 15th in downtown Plano

Night Out on 15th is back for the third year in a row—and it’s better than ever.

On June 4, breathe in the beauty of the arts district, drink a little, dance a little, and eat a lot. Night Out on 15th features a 300-foot-long table stretching down 15th Street where local chefs will serve a 5-course meal with select beer, wine and spirits.

Plano Profile is once again a proud sponsor.

This year, participating restaurants include downtown favorites such as: Angela’s at the Crosswalk, Amazeballz, The Fillmore Pub, Lockhart Smokehouse, Urban Rio, Urban Crust, Vickery Park, Ye Ole Butcher Shop, Brix Bar and Grill, XO Coffee Company and Dude, Sweet Chocolate.

For the first time ever, attendees can pick their seats when they buy their tickets.

Traditionally, proceeds for Night Out benefit local nonprofits. This year, students from Café Momentum, a nonprofit restaurant and training program, will work alongside downtown Plano’s best chefs to prepare and serve the food. Partial proceeds from the event will benefit their internship training. Night Out is also donating proceeds to My Possibilities, a Plano-based nonprofit that serves adults with cognitive disabilities through higher education.

Start the evening in the Mercedes-Benz of Plano lounge and enjoy a pre-dinner cocktail featuring Deep Eddy Vodka and whiskey from Rebecca Creek Distillery before sitting down with 200 of your new best friends for dinner the way downtown does it. Relax and unwind afterward with an exclusive post-dinner whiskey and cigar tasting with TX Whiskey and Lone Star State Cigar Company.

Night Out on 15th

When: June 4 | 6-9 p.m.

Event Schedule:

6:00pm

Check-in / Pre-reception in McCall Plaza (998 E. 15th Street) with live music and craft cocktails from Deep Eddy Vodka and TX Whiskey

7:00pm

Dinner, beer, and wine served at the long table in 15th Street with live music. Live auction opens.

9:00pm

Whiskey and cigar lounge sponsored by TX Whiskey and Lone Star State Cigar Co. opens

10:00pm End of the evening

Where: Historic Downtown Plano

Cost: $100.

There is a limited availability, with only 228 seats total.

Tickets: prekindle.com

More: visitdowntownplano.com