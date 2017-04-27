Chips Old Fashioned Burgers opens at the Boardwalk at Granite Park

Things are really starting to heat up in West Plano. Fabletics just opened at Legacy West and next week not only do we have the grand opening of Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House on Wednesday May 3, over on the east side of the tollway, Chips Old Fashioned Burgers will be the first restaurant to open at the Boardwalk at Granite Park.

The beloved Dallas-based restaurant is set to open their doors to the public at 11 a.m. on Monday May 1—”God willing” according to the sign outside the new location.

Chips Old Fashioned Burgers has been a Dallas institution for over 30 years and has even landed a place in Dallas’ Burger Joint Hall of Fame—thanks to their fresh, high-quality ingredients.

Following the opening of Chips on May 1st, Hook Line and Sinker and Union Bear will open this summer at the Boardwalk.

Hook Line and Sinker serves southern-inspired gulf seafood such as oysters and seriously good catfish. As for Union Bear, this will be its only location, a new brew pub and craft pizza restaurant.

The Boardwalk is set to become one of Plano’s top dining locations. Each beautiful waterfront restaurant has a patio, and there are already deck chairs out for lounging on a lazy day. The view across the water to the Hilton Hotel at Granite Park is simply stunning.

The Boardwalk is part of Granite Park, a mixed-use development at the intersection of DNT and Highway 121.