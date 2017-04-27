Détour, wine and charcuterie stall coming to Legacy Hall at Legacy West

Legacy Hall at Legacy West Plano is getting cooler by the second …

The massive European-style food hall now rising in Plano’s booming Legacy West development just announced another landmark addition: Détour.

Détour will feature boards of cured meats and cheeses from Spain, Italy and America, along with panini-style sandwiches during lunch. The stall will also feature a curated selection of organic and natural wines, sustainably made from the ground up with minimal additives and a sense of place and purpose.

Bottled wine will be available for purchase from two merchandisers and a handful will be poured by the glass at the counter.

“Guests of Détour will be invited to enjoy cured meats and cheeses from across the globe with our distinctive selection of thoughtfully made wines inspired by the natural wine movement,” said Aaron Benson, Beverage Director. “We want to offer a ‘detour’ for wine drinkers into a quickly growing and fascinating area of the wine world. This is a unique concept that’ll perfectly complement the eclectic array of food stalls at Legacy Hall.”

Détour will be located on the first floor of Legacy Hall and will offer barstool and small table seating.

Opening in Fall 2017, Legacy Hall will span three stories, with roughly 55,000 square feet dedicated to the food hall. More than 20 innovative local vendors will serve up an eclectic array of fast-casual, artisanal foods in food stalls on the first floor. A unique array of libations from wine to beer to tiki cocktails will be served at the food hall’s indoor and outdoor bars. The terrace on the second floor will overlook a large live music stage and beer garden, with Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co. comprising the third floor.

Legacy Hall is the first of several projects envisioned for The Food Hall Company, founded by Randy DeWitt and Jack Gibbons, creators of such trend-setting concepts as Velvet Taco, Whiskey Cake, Ida Claire, Mexican Sugar, Sixty Vines and Haywire.

For more information on Legacy Hall, which is located at 7800 Windrose Ave. in Plano, or to explore opportunities for partnering with The Food Hall Company in other markets, visit legacyfoodhall.com.