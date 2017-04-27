Fabletics opens at Legacy West Plano

Fabletics, the innovative activewear brand co-founded by Kate Hudson in 2013, is excited to announce the opening of its new store at Legacy West in Plano, TX. This marks the latest in a series of retail openings as Fabletics continues to evolve beyond e-commerce into brick and mortar.

The Fabletics store at Legacy West encompasses 2,220 square feet, and is designed to enhance the overall brand experience beyond what is found online. The store’s sleek design features modern fixtures and shelving units in earth tones that complement the brand’s product offerings.

Designed to transition from the gym to the street, Fabletics features a range of high-performance pieces made for living an active lifestyle, along with high-fashion styles and ultra-cozy loungewear that take you beyond your workout. The store offers the latest Fabletics collections in exclusive prints and styles for performance, lifestyle, dress, swim, and more.

The store provides an elevated experience for shoppers, with a variety of amenities including mobile points of sale, free shipping for out-of-stock items, in-store fitting appointments, the option to buy online and pick-up in store (BOPUS), as well as a virtual shopping cart that enables customers to complete their shopping online after their in-store visit.

Fabletics will celebrate the official grand opening of its Legacy West location with a DJ, small bites, refreshments, acroyoga demonstration, and a photo booth the weekend of May 12-14. Fabletics will also offer customers 20% off everything in the store the entire grand opening weekend.

As with the online experience, customer’s in-store can either shop through Fabletics’ Flexible VIP Membership program, or at full retail price. The brand’s membership program gives back to its over one million members by providing high-quality activewear at an unrivaled value. Some of the many membership benefits include exclusive access to members-only collections, up to 50% off every purchase and exciting community perks—including free workout videos with world-renowned trainers, exclusive content, and offers from carefully curated health and wellness experts and much more.

The Fabletics store at Legacy West will be open from 10:00AM – 8:00PM Monday through Saturday, and 12:00PM – 5:00PM on Sunday.