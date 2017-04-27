LOOK CINEMAS’ 2017 KIDS’ SUMMER MOVIE SERIES and SENSORY SENSITIVE CINEMA

LOOK Cinemas’ Kids’ Summer Movie Series and Sensory Sensitive Cinema are back! Starting June 3, escape the summer heat on Wednesday and Saturday mornings for $1 movies! With $4.50 kid’s meals, it’s the perfect way for the whole family to enjoy the show! Visit lookcinemas.com for more info.

Sensory Sensitive Cinema: The films will screen at 9AM on Wednesday and Saturday mornings so families can enter and exit before the usual weekend crowds. Light and sound levels will be adjusted to a degree comfortable for those with sensory sensitivity. Kids are welcome to move about the theatre and watch the movie in the way that makes them most comfortable.

Summer Kids Series: Enjoy ten family-friendly films over the summer months for a cool and fun way to beat the heat Wednesday and Saturday mornings at 10AM.

When: 9AM (Sensory Sensitive Cinema) and 10AM (Summer Kids Series) on Wednesday and Saturday mornings, June 3 through August 9, 2017.

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS (Rated PG) – 6/3 & 6/7

ANGRY BIRDS (Rated PG) – 6/10 & 6/14

TROLLS (Rated PG) – 6/17 & 6/21

PEANUTS (Rated G) – 6/24 & 6/28

KUNG FU PANDA 3 (Rated PG) – 7/1 & 7/5

MINIONS (Rated PG) – 7/8 & 7/12

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 2 (Rated PG) – 7/15 & 7/19

THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE OUT OF WATER (Rated PG) – 7/22 & 7/26

THE LEGO MOVIE (Rated PG) – 7/29 & 8/2

SING (Rated PG) – 8/5 & 8/9