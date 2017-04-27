LVL 29: Plano’s tallest apartment building coming to Legacy West

This morning, the City of Plano celebrated the ground breaking of LVL 29, a luxury multi-family high-rise development which will be located in Legacy West in Plano.

Named for its 29 stories and the residents’ aspirations to achieve their highest potential, LVL 29 will feature 328 luxury apartment homes ranging from 600-square-foot units to 3,800-square-foot penthouses with private garages. The project will start leasing in December 2018 and will be completed in May 2019.

LVL 29 will be located in Legacy West, north of the junction between Headquarters Drive and Communications Parkway, and will be located between Liberty Mutual to the East, JP Morgan Chase to the West and Windrose Tower condominiums to the south. Residents of LVL 29 will be within easy walking distance of Windrose Avenue and all of it’s shops, restaurants and Legacy Hall, food and entertainment center.

Amenities will include:

seven-story parking garage

24-hour fitness center and fitness-on-demand yoga room

grand cabana with firepit

exclusive pool

tanning deck

bar and lounge veranda

Common areas will boast high-end finishes (such as dimensional textured walls, wood and screens, cantilevered ceilings, and designer chandeliers), upscale furniture, greenbelt views, and sleek exterior lighting in customizable colors.

LVL 29 is being developed by NE Development, who is working with Hunt Construction Group, Humphreys and Partners Architects and Henderson Design Studio.

In attendance at today’s ground breaking was Charlie Nicholas, Founder and President, NE Development; Developer and Majority Owner of LVL 29; M. Ashley Storm, Attorney and Project Manager, NE Development; Luke Harry, Project Manager, NE Development; Fehmi Karahan, President and CEO, The Karahan Companies; Developer of Legacy West; Harry A. LaRosiliere, Mayor, City of Plano; Ray C. Davis, Businessman, Co-owner, Texas Rangers; Equity Partner for LVL29; Mark LaVoy, EVP, Hunt Construction Group; General Contractor for LVL29; Mark Humphreys, CEO, Humphreys and Partners Architects; Architect of Record for LVL29.

Speaking at the ceremony Fehmi Karahan said, “This will be an iconic building,” adding that he looks forward to the day he will celebrate the opening of LVL 29 with Majority Owner Charlie Nicholas—on the rooftop with an expensive bottle of wine.

Fehmi Karahan then introduced Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, referring to him as “a solid mayor for our city”, who in turn commented, “this is the year of the Big Bang—because a lot is coming to fruition.” With the first 200 Toyota team members set to move into their new 2.1 million square foot Global Headquarters within the next few weeks, the opening of Legacy West set for the weekend of June 2-4, not to mention the recent “topping off” ceremonies of both JP Morgan Chase and Liberty Mutual…a lot really is coming to fruition!