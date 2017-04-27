Spring Fashion Show at Neiman Marcus Willow Bend this Sunday

This Sunday April 30, Neiman Marcus Willow Bend invites you to a Spring Fashion Show.

The Spring Fashion Show will take place at 3pm on Level 2 of Neiman Marcus Willow Bend and will feature the latest in women’s and men’s fashions. The show open to the public and free of charge.

Preceding the event, Neiman Marcus Willow Bend is hosting a private, ticketed reception from 2-3pm in the Marcus Room on level three. The reception will feature Japanese bites from the newly opened Mitsuwa Marketplace, sake and tea as well as traditional koto music by Fumiko Coburn. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Japan-America Society of Dallas/Fort Worth. Click here to purchase tickets.