Weekly Farmer’s Market coming to downtown Plano

Starting this Sunday April 27, downtown Plano will host a weekly Farmer’s Market!

Head to Downtown Plano this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to buy locally grown produce and other goods at a new, year-round farmer’s market located in the North parking area of the Plano Municipal Center on Municipal Ave. and Ave. K.

The farmer’s market is run by Red Tent Markets, and will be open once a week on Sundays. Over 30 vendors will be in attendance. Some of the items that will be for sale include: local produce, baked goods, handmade artisan goods, grass fed beef, farm fresh eggs, honey, salsa, plants, and sweet treats.

“We are excited to see what kind of opportunities the farmer’s market brings to local businesses and vendors in the Downtown Plano Arts District,” said John Jost, owner of Red Tent Markets. “We think it will add another fun element to a community that already has so much character.”

If you would like to attend the Farmer’s Market, it is recommended that you park at City Hall. For more information about Downtown Plano Arts District events, go to visitdowntownplano.com