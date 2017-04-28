John Tesar Pop-Up Dinner at Neiman Marcus Willow Bend

Want to have local bad boy John Tesar cook you dinner? Then sign up for his Pop-Up Dinner at Neiman Marcus Willow Bend on Thursday May 25.

The event, being hosted by Neiman Marcus Willow Bend, will take place at the Mariposa Restaurant and will be a four course taster dinner. Each dish will be paired with a signature cocktail from Deep Eddy Vodka.

Cost per person is $95.

This event will be the first of a new Guest Chef Pop Up Dinner Series being hosted by Neiman Marcus Willow Bend at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano.