John Tesar Pop-Up Dinner at Neiman Marcus Willow Bend

John_Tesar_Top_Chef_Plano_TexasWant to have local bad boy John Tesar cook you dinner? Then sign up for his Pop-Up Dinner at Neiman Marcus Willow Bend on Thursday May 25.

The event, being hosted by Neiman Marcus Willow Bend, will take place at the Mariposa Restaurant and will be a four course taster dinner. Each dish will be paired with a signature cocktail from Deep Eddy Vodka.

Cost per person is $95.

This event will be the first of a new Guest Chef Pop Up Dinner Series being hosted by Neiman Marcus Willow Bend at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano.

For tickets, click here.

Remember John Tesar is opening two new food joints in Plano soon. Knife steakhouse is set to open as part of the grand expansion of The Shops at Willow Bend and Knife Burger, a fast-casual joint serving up award-winning, trademark burgers from his popular Dallas restaurant Knife will open at Legacy Hall at Legacy West. This dinner is your chance to get a sneak taste before everyone else!

