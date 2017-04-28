Win tickets to see Zane Williams in the Courtyard Texas Music Series

Plano Profile is proud to be a sponsor for the Courtyard Texas Music Series, and we’re giving away four tickets to see next week’s show featuring Zane Williams. Thursday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m. Zane Williams will be playing at the Courtyard Theater in Historic Downtown Plano.

About Zane Williams

He quickly found in Texas a welcome home for his brand of honest, traditional country music. “In Texas, all the middlemen standing between me and the fans were gone. I could just make records, play shows, and be myself. I found out it didn’t have to be complicated.” Four more independent records followed, each attracting a wider audience than the last.

When Zane put together his first band at age 33, he was a decade older than most of the new artists on the scene, and much more experienced as a songwriter, yet his obvious love of performing and connecting with his fans infused his shows with a youthful passion. Bringin’ Country Back melds that passion with his hard-earned experience as a performer and producer to create his most confident work yet.

“I just love country music, and I don’t want to see it fall by the wayside,” he says. “I wanted to create a laid-back, old-school country album that folks could listen to on the back porch with the sun going down. It’s nothing fancy, but it’s real.” And isn’t that what country music should be?