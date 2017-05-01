Celebrate Moms and Daughters at This Spring Beauty Event!

Regional Plastic Surgery Center & Spa will be holding their annual Spring Beauty Event on Thursday, May 11, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Noah’s Event Venue in Richardson. Hosted by their team of plastic surgeons, this year’s event celebrates the bond between Mothers & Daughters and will feature:

Opportunities to learn from and meet our plastic surgeons: Denton Watumull, MD, FACS; Bruce Byrne, MD; Joshua Lemmon, MD; and Derek Rapp, MD.

Savings of $1,500 on a Mommy Makeover (tummy tuck and breast augmentation or breast lift) OR $500 off any cosmetic surgery procedure. (Discounts cannot be combined.)

BOTOX® Cosmetic appointments the night of the event priced at $12 per unit. (Online pre-registration is required.)

Discount certificates for the first 50 guests to arrive that can be used for cosmetic surgery procedures, spa services, and treatments purchased the night of the event. (Limit one per household, products excluded.)

Light food and refreshments.

Raffle drawings throughout the evening for BOTOX® Cosmetic, JUVÉDERM, laser hair removal, and more.

Get details on their Mother & Daughter Fun Contest below.

“Want to win a free facial treatment at Regional Skin & Laser Center? Share pictures of you having fun with your mother or daughter on our Facebook page (using the hashtags #MotherDaughterFun and #SpringBeautyEvent), and you both could win! We will announce our contest winners whose pictures were the most fun at our Spring Beauty Event on Thursday, May 11th.”

For more information about the Spring Beauty Event, check out SpringBeautyEvent.com