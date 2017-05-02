RECIPE: TURKEY, SAUSAGE & PEPPERS BURGER

Turkey burgers can tend to be dry since turkey breast meat is so lean. Adding the sausage gives it more moisture and flavor, without adding too much fat. The recipe calls for a grill basket for cooking the onions and peppers. If you don’t have one, improvise by folding a large piece of heavy-duty foil in half and creating a lip around the edges so the vegetables don’t fall through the rack.
Recipe
- 1 medium onion, halved, thinly sliced
- 1 medium green bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning, divided
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- 10-oz. 93%-lean ground turkey
- 2 links sweet or hot turkey sausage, casings removed
- ¼ cup fine, dry breadcrumbs
- 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 4 slices provolone cheese
- 4 small whole-wheat hamburger buns, toasted
Directions
- Place a grill basket on one side of an outdoor grill. Preheat to medium-high.
- Toss onion, bell pepper, oil, 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning and pepper in a large bowl. Transfer to the preheated grill basket. Cook, stirring a few times, until the vegetables are soft, 12-15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, combine the ground turkey, sausage, breadcrumbs, fennel seeds, garlic powder, and the remaining 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning. Shape into four 4-inch patties. Oil the grill rack, place the burgers on it and cook for 4 minutes.
- Turn them over, top with the grilled vegetables and cheese, continue grilling until the burgers are cooked through and the cheese is melted, 4-6 minutes more. Serve on toasted buns. Makes 4 servings.
Source: Adapted from Eating Well, July/August 2014