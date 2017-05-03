Heritage Farmstead Museum “Friends of the Farmstead” fundraising dinner and concert

This Friday, May 5, Plano’s Heritage Farmstead Museum will present its 7th annual “Friends of the Farmstead,” a fundraising dinner and concert event featuring a farmstead dinner, craft cocktails by Texas Silver Star, many special guests and a concert by country music group Mike and The Moonpies.

“We invite the community to join us for a fun evening featuring dinner and concert on the historic grounds of the Heritage Farmstead Museum,” said Heritage Farmstead Museum Executive Director M’Lou Hyttinen. “All proceeds from this fundraising event support Heritage Farmstead Museum’s mission of preserving and celebrating agricultural history and lifestyles in North Texas.”

All event tickets include dinner and concert admission. The event’s VIP reception will feature specialty whiskey and vodka cocktails by Texas Silver Star and appetizers. VIP guests will be given the opportunity to visit and take photos with musicians and celebrities.

The event will take place on Friday, May 5 on the historic grounds of the Heritage Farmstead Museum, which is located at 1900 West 15th Street in Plano. VIP reception begins at 6:30 p.m., general admission opens at 7:00 p.m., and the dinner will be served at 7:30 p.m.

“The event will also feature rousing games of Chicken Poop Bingo and the chance to win a variety of prices such as the weekend use of a MINI Cooper, Kendra Scott jewelry, private parties, tastings and tours,” added Hyttinen.

The event will also feature the presentation of the “Best Friend of the Farmstead” award. This year’s recipient is Page Thomas.

“The Best Friend of the Farmstead Award honors an individual for their long time support and involvement in the museum over the years. Page Thomas was very instrumental to the creation of many of our outdoor exhibits and demonstrations,” said Hyttinen. “He has donated hundreds of artifacts and objects to the museum over the years including blacksmithing tools, carriages and wagons and many educational objects used in our school tours. We always say there is not an area of the museum that Page Thomas has not touched in some way. He has always been extremely passionate about visitors ‘experiencing’ the past through hands on demonstrations such as blacksmithing, carriage rides and outdoor cooking.”

Tickets are available for purchase online at http://tinyurl.com/FriendsofFarmstead2017 or by calling 972.881.0140. Online registration closes on May 4, 2017 at 12 p.m.

• General admission tickets including dinner and concert: $75 each

• Individual ticket including dinner and concert with “VIP Experience”: $150.00 each

• Table for four including dinner and concert: $375.00

• Table for eight including dinner and concert: $750.00 (limited quantity)

• Table for 10 – premium seating including dinner and concert and “VIP Experience: $1,500.00

About Mike and The Moonpies:

Mike and the Moonpies are the modern face of the outlaw country music movement. From their home in Austin, Texas, they carry the torch of their predecessors, while maintaining the originality and independence that the genre is infamous for. The Moonpies, led by Texas born songwriter Mike Harmeier, manage themselves and produce their own albums. While steeped in tradition, the Moonpies rejuvenate honky tonk and traditional country music and appeal to a wildly eclectic audience. They are equally at home in dance halls and theaters, and can share a bill with an indie rock band or a country legend. The Moonpies live on the road and have the scars to prove it. Currently touring the U.S. in support of their third studio album, “Mockingbird,” they continue to live up to their reputation as one of the hardest working and veracious bands in independent country music. For more information, please visit www.themoonpies.com

About The Heritage Farmstead Museum:

The Heritage Farmstead Museum, a four-acre historic site consisting of a restored, 14-room 1891 Victorian farmhouse with its original outbuildings, interprets rural life on the North Texas prairie between 1890 and 1925. The museum provides tours, field trips and programs for 35,000 visitors each year. For more information, call 972.881.0140 or visit www.heritagefarmstead.org.