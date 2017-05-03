Sprinkles opening at Legacy West Plano

Sprinkles and their famous cupcake ATM is due to open very soon at Legacy West Plano!

After much anticipation, Sprinkles is poised to open its second DFW location in Plano at Legacy West. The new bakery, scheduled to open on Wednesday, May 31, will also include the brand’s popular Cupcake ATM. Opening weekend festivities will include a special Legacy West cupcake – an off-the-menu creation of chocolate cake, caramel frosting, and a custom sugar decoration to commemorate the opening.

“We are thrilled to continue to expand our reach in the Dallas metroplex with this opening at Legacy West,” said Candace Nelson, founder of Sprinkles and judge on Food Network’s Cupcake Wars. “After great success with the Dallas bakery, our third one overall and the first out of state, we look forward to bringing our fourth Texas location to Legacy West. We’ve also further committed to the Southwest region by moving our warehouse operations to Farmer’s Branch. We love Texas and are excited to continue to grow our reach in the Lone Star State!”

Sprinkle’s Legacy West outpost will cover the full-range of the brand’s offerings, including:

Sprinkles Cupcakes

Sprinkles Cupcakes are handcrafted fresh on site, daily from the finest ingredients and are available in more than 50 flavors, including Banana, Dark Chocolate, Strawberry and its iconic favorite, Red Velvet. All leftovers will be donated nightly to a local food bank.

Sprinkles Ice Cream

Handcrafted using organic dairy and carefully selected ingredients, Sprinkles Ice Cream is slow churned to incorporate less air – resulting in a densely creamy and intensely flavorful ice cream experience. Scooped into crisp waffle cones or piled high into sundaes loaded with housemade sauces and toppings, Sprinkles Ice Cream is a back to basics creamery with a Sprinkles twist! Ice cream purists will be able to choose scoop shop classics like Vanilla Bean, Strawberry and Coffee while foodies may opt for Salty Caramel, Cap’n Crunch or Butter Pecan studded with caramelized pecan dragées. Also on the menu: non-dairy sorbets, shakes, malts and root beer floats! And for those who can’t decide between Sprinkles Cupcakes and Sprinkles Ice Cream, there are menu items like red velvet waffle cones, crumbled cupcake toppings, cupcake sundaes, cupcake shakes and the decadent Sprinkles Sandwich – a heaping scoop of your favorite ice cream flavor pressed between two fluffy cupcake tops.

Sprinkles Cookies

Sprinkles Cookies puts a delicious spin on familiar old-fashioned favorites like chocolate chip, oatmeal and peanut butter. A base of rich, European style butter and fragrant Madagascar Bourbon vanilla yields a highly flavorful and decadent cookie.

Sprinkles Cupcake ATM

In 2012, Sprinkles debuted the world’s first Cupcake ATM and received worldwide media recognition. Sprinkles Legacy West will house the 15th of this custom-made machine which dispenses freshly baked cupcakes 24 hours a day and can hold up to 540 cupcakes at a time. The Cupcake ATM is constantly restocked throughout the day to ensure freshness.

Sprinkles will also offer easy online ordering for same day pickup and delivery as well as custom options for corporate gifting, special events and everyday moments.

Sprinkles is located at 7500 Windrose Avenue, Suite B150 between Dallas Parkway and Communications Parkway in the Legacy West shopping center, and can be reached via telephone: (469) 969-0171 or website: www.sprinkles.com.

To better support Sprinkles expansion, the company has moved its warehouse operations from Los Angeles, California to Farmer’s Branch, outside of Dallas, Texas. This move represents Sprinkles’ commitment to continue to serve the Southwest region. Dallas metroplex continues to be a top market for the brand.