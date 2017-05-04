Recipe: Salmon Burgers with Dill Tartar Sauce

Because these burgers are made with fresh salmon, not canned, look for wild salmon which is healthier and more flavorful than farm raised. Because these burgers are loosely packed, they are best cooked in a frying pan on the stove top than on the grill, and should be refrigerated for a while before cooking them so they hold together.
Ingredients
- 1½ lbs. salmon fillet, skinned, cut into 1-inch cubes & chilled
- 1 small shallot, finely diced (about 2 tablespoons)
- 1 tablespoon capers, rinsed, chopped
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- kosher salt, freshly ground pepper, to taste
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ½ cup dill pickle relish
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice; more to taste
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 cup lightly packed baby spinach
- 1 small red onion, cut into thin rings
- 1 large tomato, cut into 8 thin slices
- 4 hamburger buns, split, toasted
Recipe
- Put half of the salmon in a food processor and pulse until coarsely chopped. Transfer to a bowl. Chop the remaining salmon and add to the bowl. Fold in the shallot, capers, mustard, and ¾ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Shape into four ¾-inch thick patties, set on a large oiled plate, cover, and refrigerate until ready to cook (up to 4 hours).
- To make the tartar sauce: mix the mayonnaise with the relish, chopped dill, lemon juice, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Taste and add more lemon juice, salt, and pepper if needed. The sauce will keep for up to a day in the refrigerator.
- In a large nonstick skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat until the oil is shimmering. Add the salmon burgers (straight from the refrigerator), reduce the heat to medium, and cook without touching until they brown at the edges, 2-3 minutes. Flip and cook the other sides until they are browned and the burgers are just a little pink in the center (check by slicing into a thicker part with a paring knife), another 3-4 minutes.
- Put the spinach, onion, and 2 tomato slices on the bottom of each of the buns. Top with the salmon burgers and a dollop of the tartar sauce, then add the top of the bun and serve. Makes 4 servings.
Source: finecooking.com (Weeknight Dinners), 2010