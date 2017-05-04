Sneak Peak: Toyota North American headquarters, Plano

In less than two weeks, on May 15, the new Toyota Motor North America headquarters in Plano will welcome the first wave of employees.

Team members will be moved in 250 at a time starting May 15 right through to November/December of this year. “Move in” begins in the south-east quadrant of the campus as construction continues in the north-west quadrant.

The 2.1 million square foot North American headquarters includes:

Six office buildings

The Toyota Quality Center, a 300,000 square foot testing facility

A north-south orientation to take advantage of the best daylight

Four parking structures, each one covered with PV (solar) panels. Toyota expects that almost half of their daily power needs will be met by these solar panels. The other half will be met with green power purchased from local wind generation farms.

10,000 gallon cisterns for rain water collection (located on the roof of the parking garages). Toyota expects to collect 400,000 gallons of rainwater which will be used to irrigate the entire campus

Fitness center

Communal spaces and gathering areas

Landscaping featuring native Texas plants and replanted heritage trees

Three lobbies

Central courtyard

Pharmacy

Doctors Office

Convenience Store

Juice Bars

Dining facilities

Every team member has assigned seating, however for every square foot of assigned space there is square footage of unassigned communal workspace for communication and collaboration

Vehicle distribution center where team members can lease vehicles (this includes servicing and an app which lets you know when your car is read to pick-up!)

Check road, a type of “test track”used for testing acceleration, breaking and vibrations etc.

The following renderings, courtesy of Toyota Motor North America, give you a sneak peak inside.