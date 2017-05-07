Recipe: Quinoa Stuffed Bell Peppers

Nutrition experts tell us that if we want to eat healthier, we should add more fresh fruits and vegetables to our diets, as well as whole grains, like quinoa, barley, and brown rice. Whole grains are not only considered a super-food, but are super easy to cook. Eating them on a regular basis can provide health benefits, such as preventing certain cancers, warding off heart disease, and lowering the risk of diabetes.

Ingredients

3 cups cooked quinoa (be sure to rinse quinoa thoroughly before cooking)

1 (4-oz.) can chopped green chiles

1 cup corn kernels (fresh or frozen)

½ cup canned black beans, drained, rinsed

½ cup petite diced tomatoes

½ cup shredded pepper jack cheese

¼ cup crumbled feta cheese

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon chili powder, or more to taste

kosher salt, freshly ground pepper, to taste

6 small bell peppers, tops cut, stemmed, seeded

Recipe

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9×13-inch baking dish with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine the cooked quinoa, green chiles, corn, beans, tomatoes, cheeses, cilantro, cumin, garlic, onion and chili powders, salt and pepper. If necessary, remove a thin slice from the bottom of each bell pepper so they can sit flat and upright in the dish. Spoon the filling into each bell pepper cavity. Place on the baking dish, cavity side up, and bake until the peppers are tender and the filling is heated through, about 25-30 minutes. Serve immediately. Makes 6 servings.

Source: Adapted from damndelicious.net