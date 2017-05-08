Dining pop-up opens at CityLine

CityLine has expanded its lunch dining mix with the addition of Fooda, a dining pop-up that offers a different restaurant every day.

“Pop-up dining options are very trendy right now because of the variety of quality, affordable food from top-rated local restaurants offered on a rotating basis, and we’re excited to bring the concept to CityLine’s constantly-growing list of eateries,” said Jessica Robertson, marketing director, CityLine. “Fooda offers an excellent variety of some of the best restaurants in Dallas for people that want a quick and delicious meal.”

Fooda will operate out of CityLine Kitchen at 1201 State Street on Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each day, different restaurants will come onsite and serve fresh lunch from their chef’s unique menus. Fooda currently has 25 different Dallas-area restaurants on rotation with more added each month, including Chick-fil-A, Freshii, The Halal Guys, Resident Taqueria, and many others. Daily menus can be found at fooda.com/citylinekitchen.

“CityLine is an ideal location with daily commuters and visitors that are looking to mix up their lunch routine, and we are excited to fill that demand.” said Alex Grace, the director of Dallas for Fooda.

CityLine is also offering several cocktail classes this summer, including:

· May 27 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. | Tricky Fish Summer Cocktail Class | Tickets

· June 4 from 6-8 p.m.| Fernando’s Fajita Dinner in the Plaza | Tickets

· June 5 from 6-7:30 | Coal Vines Summer Wine Flight | Tickets

· June 28 from 6-7:30 p.m.| Fernando’s Mexican Beer Class | Tickets

Other lunchtime restaurant options at CityLine include Coal Vines, Edoko Sushi & Robata, Fernando’s Mexican Cuisine, Good Union Urban BBQ, Jasper’s, Tom+Chee, and Tricky Fish.