Neiman Marcus Willow Bend celebrates Spring Fashion Show with the Japan-American Society of Dallas Forth Worth

On Sunday April 30, Neiman Marcus Willow Bend hosted a Spring Fashion Show with the Japan-American Society of Dallas Forth Worth.

Before the show, guests of the Japan-American Society of Dallas Forth Worth enjoyed a private cocktail featuring Japanese bites, such as sake tea and sweet treats, from the newly opened Mitsuwa Marketplace supermarket in Plano. Guests mingled to the sound of traditional koto music by Fumiko Coburn.

The fashion show was opened with the boom of traditional Japanese drums who performed throughout the runway show. For women the latest fashion trends included long flowing skirts, dresses and pants paired with loose fitting blouses in cute tropical prints such as florals and even play trees. Perfect for the Texas heat.

Photography by Stephanie Tann.